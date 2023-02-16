Even as the Delhi high court has directed Yash Raj Films to add subtitles and audio descriptions for the visually impaired for the OTT release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, executives at many streaming platforms say they have already been working on enabling such features in order to make the viewing experience more inclusive, at least for some titles.

Netflix has a feature of audio description which is an optional narration of what is happening on screen besides dubbing and subtitling in 37 languages. ZEE5, similarly, is investing in an in-house team and outsourcing to vendors for dubbing, subtitling and making films available in Indian sign language.

Inclusivity was also a key theme at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa last year where the ministry of information and broadcasting had curated specific screenings for specially-abled audiences, with embedded subtitles, as well as audio descriptions.

“From a consumer perspective, subtitles or dubbed versions empower viewers with the choice to consume content in their preferred language which leads to an enhanced experience. We have consistently invested in expanding that canvas," said Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India.

For example, the platform released the period drama RRR in all four south Indian languages.

The Kashmir Files along with Hindi and local languages was made accessible in Indian Sign Language (ISL) for the differently abled while Taapsee Pannu-starrer Blurr was released with an audio description to make it accessible for audiences with visual impairment, Kalra said.

“The brief (to teams working on this) is to ensure the story plot remains intact, no compromises are made on the quality, for example, clear character sketches, cast and crew details and other parameters that are integral to the storytelling are shared," he said.

Zubin Dubash, chief operating officer of ShemarooMe and digital businesses at Shemaroo Entertainment said their platform has added subtitles and closed captions for key OTT releases from the time of launch in 2019.

“Our focus has always been regional content and in specific Gujarati, and this helps us take our stories to a larger set of customers. Gujarati families where the second generation may or may not speak the language have always been our audiences and we try to make our content a binding factor for the entire family," Dubash added.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India, which owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films, said while platforms are already investing in dubs and subtitles, inclusive to all audiences, producers are equally keen for new technology to ensure wide access since nearly 50% of their cost of production is taken care of thanks to sale of OTT rights. “These initiatives are essential for viewers to consume content and are now par for the course," Kumar said.

To be sure, Netflix provides audio description which is an optional narration that describes what is happening on-screen, including physical actions, facial expressions, costumes, settings and scene changes. The platform started its audio description initiative in English with Marvel’s Daredevil—which is about a blind superhero—and has built on the number of titles it covers, as well as the languages it supports. The company also does closed captions for all Netflix originals, mandatorily in the language the content has been made in besides sourcing and creating captions for licensed content as well.