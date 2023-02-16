Streaming apps woo differently-abled
Netflix has a feature of audio description which is an optional narration of what is happening on screen besides dubbing and subtitling in 37 languages.
Even as the Delhi high court has directed Yash Raj Films to add subtitles and audio descriptions for the visually impaired for the OTT release of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, executives at many streaming platforms say they have already been working on enabling such features in order to make the viewing experience more inclusive, at least for some titles.
