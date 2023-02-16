Streaming apps woo differently-abled

To be sure, Netflix provides audio description which is an optional narration that describes what is happening on-screen, including physical actions, facial expressions, costumes, settings and scene changes. The platform started its audio description initiative in English with Marvel’s Daredevil—which is about a blind superhero—and has built on the number of titles it covers, as well as the languages it supports. The company also does closed captions for all Netflix originals, mandatorily in the language the content has been made in besides sourcing and creating captions for licensed content as well.