NEW DELHI : Web content creators and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform owners fear that their content pipeline may see a lag later in the year as lockdowns in Maharashtra and other parts of the country will delay new shows.

While most are holding on to projects in the hope that things will get better over the next month, a few have moved shoots to states other than Maharashtra. They still worry, though, about curbs coming up at new locations as well, as covid infections continue to spread across India.

“We have a deep pipeline in development; many shows that were already filming had to take a break but hopefully should resume shooting as soon as things get back under control. I don’t think there will be a content crunch, but a slowdown of sorts could occur," said Sameer Nair, chief executive officer, Applause Entertainment, which has produced shows such as Scam 1992 (SonyLIV) and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors (Disney+ Hotstar).

“As creators, the safety of our talent, crews and teams is paramount and all production activities must be relegated to a secondary position till the second wave curve is flattened and the vaccine rollout achieves critical mass," added Nair whose company is using this time to write and develop new material and complete shows that are at a post-production stage.

Things had barely started to normalize for production houses after nearly a year before disruption set in again, said Abhimanyu Singh, CEO, Contiloe Entertainment, which produces both television and web shows. “All of those plans have been wiped out and nobody can have as big a library ready to fill the gap between demand and supply (in the coming months)," Singh said, adding that insurance doesn’t cover production disruptions such as these and it is a dangerous scenario for content creators whose timelines with talent under contract have gone for a toss. “There hasn’t been a blanket stop because some shows are being shot in states such as Goa or Rajasthan, but many of us don’t want to resume production till there is clarity (on state-wise curbs and vaccination)," Singh added.

Ferzad Palia, head, subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) and international business, Viacom18 Digital Ventures said it is a challenge to move locations for shows that are not indoor set but outdoor-based. “We’re trying to shoot parts that can be shot indoors, for instance, earlier than planned but the situation is very tricky and fluid right now," Palia added.

Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar, who is launching an OTT platform called Planet Marathi, said the current crisis has thrown up further challenges for them as they must keep a robust pipeline ready for audiences trying a new service. “We are contemplating moving out of Maharashtra to Gujarat or Goa and may change some storylines for the same," he said. Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue at ALTBalaji, also admitted the team is looking at different locations to shoot its pending projects and will procure permissions adhering to the shooting protocols. ALT, however, has a stock of 80 plus Hindi originals at the moment. Goldie Behl of Rose Productions, which has produced shows such as Hello Mini on MX Player said production will feel the pressure but work will happen. Besides shooting outside Maharashtra, the company is looking at creating bio-bubbles as has been done for the Indian Premier League.

However, some experts say platforms will have to eventually acquire content from outside.

“The rate at which local originals are being brought out will not be the same in the next six months. As quantity takes a backseat, platforms may look at international shows for fresh offerings or at older local content that may have been archived or left unsold," Mehul Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer at SoCheers, an independent digital agency, said. Bardapurkar, for instance, agreed there are about 60-70 Marathi language films that have not been able to release in theatres and will consider OTT as an option.

Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia and networks-emerging markets Asia, said the company acquires content from different parts of the world and has a line-up of around 50-60 titles from global studios to mitigate the current situation.

“The latest entry in our content line-up are the new-age contemporary Indian language movies that we have acquired, beginning with Hindi and Telugu, soon to be followed with Tamil and other languages," said Jain. Production of some originals has been delayed while a few are being shot in the southern states, he said.

Yet others could benefit from shooting in other places, such as ZEE5’s cross-border brand Zindagi that curates Pakistani, Turkish and Korean content.

“The situation (in Pakistan) is not as dire as what we are going through currently so there aren’t many curbs and restrictions per se. We need to be more careful and sensitive when shooting in another country to not take the slightest chance of putting anyone at risk. Work is happening, albeit slowly and cautiously," said Shailja Kejriwal, chief operations officer-special projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises. The company has shows such as Dhoop Ki Deewar, Mann Jogi and Abdullahpur Ka Devdas slated to release between June and December.

