Streaming content pipeline may slow down

Marathi film producer Akshay Bardapurkar, who is launching an OTT platform called Planet Marathi, said the current crisis has thrown up further challenges for them as they must keep a robust pipeline ready for audiences trying a new service. “We are contemplating moving out of Maharashtra to Gujarat or Goa and may change some storylines for the same," he said. Divya Dixit, senior vice-president, marketing and revenue at ALTBalaji, also admitted the team is looking at different locations to shoot its pending projects and will procure permissions adhering to the shooting protocols. ALT, however, has a stock of 80 plus Hindi originals at the moment. Goldie Behl of Rose Productions, which has produced shows such as Hello Mini on MX Player said production will feel the pressure but work will happen. Besides shooting outside Maharashtra, the company is looking at creating bio-bubbles as has been done for the Indian Premier League.

