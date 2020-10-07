Streaming content sees muted buzz even as users base grows during covid

NEW DELHI: The covid-19 lockdown may have led to a 60-70 million increase in user base for OTT (over-the-top) streaming brands during the lockdown, but the number of platforms and their content has created little buzz.

According to a tracking tool by media consulting firm Ormax, only 23 of 115 Indian shows and films launched on OTT over the past six months have managed arecall of 10% or more. While some direct-to-digital Bollywood films like Dil Bechara and Gulabo Sitabo and web shows like Panchayat, Aarya, Special Ops, Pataal Lok and Ashram managed to stand out, a host of content, both local and international has just not been discovered.

The Ormax Stream Track is a weekly tracking mechanism for web content that tracks shows or films from their trailer launch till four weeks after their launch on a platform. Buzz is measured on the basis of surveys periodically carried out online amongst registered Ormax members on the basis of likes and dislikes that they mention.

“In a cluttered environment, only things that generate conversations will stand out. For this, either the concept has to be highly differentiated, or its quality of execution in terms of writing, acting or production, has to stand out," Ormax founder and CEO Shailesh Kapoor said. Kapoor added that this is true for most categories in entertainment, where only about 20-25% of the content eventually gets noticed.

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency said it is easy to see that most streaming platforms are selective in promoting content aggressively. For instance, a Disney+ Hotstar went all out for its acquired Bollywood slate or in the past, for high-profile originals like Game of Thrones, as did Amazon Prime Video for its Hindi films and a couple of originals like The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. Several other shows on the platforms, on the other hand, have had to rely on discovery by enterprising viewers and conversations on social media.

“They know that the returns on investment will be higher for promoting originals. That is why a lot of content, particularly international, gets lost," Gupta said, pointing to shows like Broadchurch, a crime drama on Netflix that few know about.

The fact that there is currently no measurement system for OTT consumption or viewership does not help either. As platforms shell out close to ₹100 crore for movie acquisitions and ₹60-80 crore for original web shows, there is a growing sense that returns on equity may be declining.

The multiplicity of languages and bundled packages offered by telcos have made plethora of content available to viewers in the past few months of the lockdown, said Neeraj Roy, founder and CEO, Hungama Digital Media. The challenges will only increase in the coming months as foreign services like HBO Max and Peacock eye the Indian market.

“All entities that only believe in quantity will then have to introspect. There will be a problem of plenty if platforms are simply churning out content without making sure they have a unique bouquet to offer," Roy said citing the example of Discovery+, a late entrant to the OTT space that has carved a niche with its science, adventure, food, lifestyle and factual entertainment content.

Vishal Shah, managing partner at GroupM-owned media agency MediaCom said the OTT presence in India has grown by five times in the past five years, going from 12 platforms in 2015 to nearly 60 now. But this is just the beginning. Kapoor said the OTT category is still in a nascent stage, with an estimated 180-200 million active monthly users, which is significantly lower than its potential, and less than 25% of the TV audience base. Hence, there is bound to be more growth, particularly with more regional platforms emerging.

“There is no question of the space being overcrowded. In fact, there will be more niche services resonating with particular sets of audiences," Shah said. It has taken television 50 years to reach 80% of India’s population, OTTs have already been embraced by 70% of the country’s online population, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via