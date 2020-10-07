Streaming content sees muted buzz even as users base grows during covid

Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency said it is easy to see that most streaming platforms are selective in promoting content aggressively. For instance, a Disney+ Hotstar went all out for its acquired Bollywood slate or in the past, for high-profile originals like Game of Thrones, as did Amazon Prime Video for its Hindi films and a couple of originals like The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel. Several other shows on the platforms, on the other hand, have had to rely on discovery by enterprising viewers and conversations on social media.