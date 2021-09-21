Streaming giants take up desi ways to promote international shows

For Godzilla vs. Kong, Amazon created a monster-verse video in Tamil and Telugu with a recap of the whole Godzilla and Kong story, which was dubbed by Vijay Devarakonda in Telugu and Dulquer Salman in Tamil. “Bringing in this local flavour and making popular local faces a part of the campaign, along with building an element of ‘backstory’ into the marketing campaign, not only helped build curiosity for the film but also drove relevance among customers," said Sreeram.