NEW DELHI :The focus on free advertising video-on-demand (AVoD) content streaming on over-the-top platforms has opened up opportunities for social media influencers. They are increasingly being involved in roles, or working on scripts and production of snackable, short-format content developed on modest budgets.
The shows not only cater to the young demographic favoured by influencers but also adopt a cost-effective strategy, featuring social media personalities instead of mainstream actors. Moreover, comics and influencers infuse their inherent wit and individuality into creating these shows.
While actor Kusha Kapila was recently seen in Dehati Ladke, streaming on miniTV, the free service owned by Amazon, stand-up comics like Khushaal Pawar and Neel Salekar appeared in a comedy show, called Constable Girpade earlier. Though not available for free, Netflix introduced an original series titled Social Currency in 2023, showcasing a group of social media personalities.
“Many platforms are now offering content for free and to keep their audience engaged, primarily focusing on creating snackable content—shows and movies that are quickly produced and released. This approach aligns with the preferences of the audience, the young demographic, known to have limited attention span. Influencers bring in their built-in audience, contributing as writers, directors or musicians," Divyansh Gala, group head of outreach at SoCheers, a digital agency, said.
While influencers secure new revenue streams and expand their audience base with long-form content, platforms thrive on established viewership, fresh perspectives, and engaged communities, boosting marketing efforts, diversifying content and deepening user engagement, he said.
With paid subscriptions plateauing and global parents of OTT companies increasingly focus on profitability, platforms are looking to create content for the youth, without breaking the bank, said experts.
“Many are exploring themes like college life, relationships, and career struggles. Influencers and comics are not just featuring in these shows but are the creative minds behind the scenes, writing and acting. It’s a game-changer for fresh, relatable content. Influencers bring authenticity and a direct line to audiences. For OTTs, it’s a golden ticket to relevance. This trend holds true for regional influencers as well, bringing a localized and authentic touch to content, effectively engaging their target audience," said Hitarth Dadia, chief marketing officer and partner at Mumbai-based marketing agency Nofiltr. According to Sahil Chopra, founder and chief executive at digital marketing agency iCubesWire, the idea is to create content for a diverse audience, including low-middle-income families, young adults, and teens with a content mix that appeals to a larger demographic.
The bite-sized, budget-friendly shows with popular influencers work for everyone. “For viewers, it’s a break from routine and for platforms, it’s engagement goldmine," Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, said.
Going forward, micro-influencers could help drive targeted engagement as live shopping and influencer podcasts emerge as promising trends, blurring the lines between entertainment and commerce.
To be sure, the template of AVoD content is distinct in itself. Devdatta Potnis, chief executive at Animeta, a tech creator company, said the idea is to subsidise costs for consumers so automatically expectations are lower. “In that case, these known faces, who also happen to know the craft decently well, only add value. Plus, the younger generation doesn’t really make a distinction (between social media stars or mainstream actors)," Potnis said. However, challenges persist and it remains to be seen if any of these influencers can break out as actors or land roles more substantial than the lead star’s best friend, in the days to come, Potnis was quick to point out. “There can often be disparity between social media popularity and the work you end up getting, so there is some time before they can start getting real roles instead of appearing as just diversity candidates," he said.