To be sure, the template of AVoD content is distinct in itself. Devdatta Potnis, chief executive at Animeta, a tech creator company, said the idea is to subsidise costs for consumers so automatically expectations are lower. “In that case, these known faces, who also happen to know the craft decently well, only add value. Plus, the younger generation doesn’t really make a distinction (between social media stars or mainstream actors)," Potnis said. However, challenges persist and it remains to be seen if any of these influencers can break out as actors or land roles more substantial than the lead star’s best friend, in the days to come, Potnis was quick to point out. “There can often be disparity between social media popularity and the work you end up getting, so there is some time before they can start getting real roles instead of appearing as just diversity candidates," he said.