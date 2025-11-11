Streaming platforms turn to branded content to overcome monetization challenges
With digital advertising still emerging, streaming platforms are exploring brand sponsorships for monetization. This strategy provides a creative solution to budget constraints while enhancing audience connection, though challenges in authenticity and funding persist.
Many streaming platforms and content makers are getting shows sponsored by companies as a means of monetization as paid subscriptions plateau and digital advertising is still in a nascent stage. Platforms such as aha Video, hoichoi and Amazon MX Player and microdrama makers are rapidly exploring branded show options.