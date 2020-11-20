Streaming platforms bet big on non-fiction shows for 2021

“We know that Indians love reality TV- - be it a talent hunt or a music and dance show or even shows related to travel and adventure. So, adapting that concept for a digital service seemed like the smart thing to do," said Aparna Purohit, head of India originals, Amazon Prime Video. Purohit was referring to the platform’s early takes on non-fiction titled Unscripted Amazon Originals such as music reality show The Remix and a music series titled Harmony with AR Rahman, both released in 2018.Comedy is a huge ecosystem in India and Purohit said Amazon’s slate of stand-up comedy specials have taken what was an urban phenomenon to tier-two towns. Comicstaan was amongst the top three most watched Amazon Original Series in the year of its launch and participants of the show are now touring the country for shows.