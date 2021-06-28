Streaming platforms brace for crunch in Indian content

April and May were a complete washout and even though shoots have been allowed to resume, producers are working under severe restrictions. “There will be a definite impact of this three to four-month halt on everyone and the pinch will only be felt by September or October because really, none of us has been able to shoot," said Gautam Talwar, chief content officer, MX Player. The platform has now restarted shooting in Punjab and Hyderabad and has plans for Uttar Pradesh.