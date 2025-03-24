Streaming platforms review budgets for big Bollywood studios as flagship titles flop
SummaryThe shift from big budgets to performance-based funding reflects a focus on audience engagement and content quality, challenging traditional filmmaking approaches.
Streaming platforms are no longer pampering mainstream Bollywood studios. They have turned cautious and are reviewing funds meant for big Bollywood production houses after high-profile titles such as Nadaaniyan, The Archies, Jubilee and Indian Police Force threw up mixed results.