Streaming platforms cut back—but top OTT stars still command big money
Even as platforms tighten content budgets and Bollywood-led projects fade, streaming stars like Jaideep Ahlawat and Pankaj Tripathi continue to charge premium fees. Audience data and marketing value are keeping them in demand—for now.
For instance, Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated Amazon Prime Video debut, The End, announced in 2019, has yet to see the light of day.Even as India’s video streaming platforms slash content budgets and greenlight fewer shows, a select group of homegrown OTT stars—who shot to fame during the platform boom—are holding steady on pay, according to industry executives.