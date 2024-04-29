Streaming platforms deepen focus on family dramas as smart TV penetration grows
Summary
- As connected TV penetration grows in India, OTT platforms are beginning to deepen focus on more wholesome, inclusive stories that can be watched by all demographics versus the bold, edgy content that the medium was known for in its initial days.
NEW DELHI : The increasing sales of smart TVs—Internet-connected sets that allow you to watch streaming content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, among others—is seeing OTT platforms strategize on content that works for families. The Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report 2024 points to over 90% of all television sets sold in 2023 being smart TV sets, with the number of monthly active (connected) TV sets at 35 million, compared to 25 million in 2022.