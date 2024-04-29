Streaming platforms deepen focus on family dramas as smart TV penetration grows

NEW DELHI : The increasing sales of smart TVs—Internet-connected sets that allow you to watch streaming content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, among others—is seeing OTT platforms strategize on content that works for families. The Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report 2024 points to over 90% of all television sets sold in 2023 being smart TV sets, with the number of monthly active (connected) TV sets at 35 million, compared to 25 million in 2022.

With families increasingly watching streaming content together on such TV sets, OTT platforms are beginning to deepen focus on more wholesome, inclusive stories that can be watched by all demographics, versus the bold, edgy content that the medium was known for in its initial days. At the same time, several players point out that the medium is meant to cater to different tastes and cannot do away with genres like crime or thrillers given that they still manage significant draw especially among those accustomed to mobile viewing.

“We believe a large part of the country is a single television household which has made the transition from satellite TV to streaming. This section of cord-cutters is going to grow and we’re definitely operating with a lens where the content we make can be watched by families as whole," Saugata Mukherjee, head of content, SonyLIV said.

The platform is already looking at a TV+ model where shows featuring 50 or 100 episodes are released in a staggered manner, lasting four to five months, encouraging a regular viewing pattern like television. Even earlier, shows like Gullak, Scam 1992 and Rocket Boys have been inclusive in their approach, Mukherjee said, and an untitled project by Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, which is in the works, will add to the trend of family viewing. “Many viewers still want to watch dark themes, but that pie will diminish," he pointed out.

Keerat Grewal, head, business development (streaming, TV and brands) at media consulting firm Ormax Media said the company's annual OTT sizing data reveals a slowdown in growth rates for 2023 across metros and mini metros, at 8% and 4% respectively, indicating saturation in top cities.

“Future subscription growth hinges on tier-II and tier-III markets. Concurrently, connected TV usage is rising, with notably higher time spent. Tailoring content for family viewing in these markets can drive sampling and adoption, given the prevalence of single TV households in India and the increasing rate of penetration of connected TVs," Grewal said.

While this focus on family-oriented content does not necessarily diminish the importance of edgy or bold narratives, it does signal a need for recalibration of priorities within the OTT content ecosystem due to the need for market expansion and also evolving consumption patterns within the existing category audiences, Grewal added.

To be sure, several streaming platform heads agree more audiences are looking for stories that can be watched as an entire family together, making for an event, albeit at home.

Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer, digital business at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd pointed out that the Internet and smartphones were largely male-driven phenomena until a few years ago, thus influencing perspectives. Now, with more women subscribing to platforms and making content choices on their own, the content tone will shift. Surely, there will be an increasing consumer need for separating mature content on the connected TV interface and the definition of co-viewing will vary: with kids, parents, or partners.

“If any platform wants to get to homes and TV sets, we need to make content that speaks to all age groups and genders. So, the treatment must be mild where you don’t show violence, crime, or unnecessary skin," said Sandeep Bansal, managing director, Chaupal OTT, which offers Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri content.