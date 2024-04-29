Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Media/  Streaming platforms deepen focus on family dramas as smart TV penetration grows

Streaming platforms deepen focus on family dramas as smart TV penetration grows

Lata Jha

  • As connected TV penetration grows in India, OTT platforms are beginning to deepen focus on more wholesome, inclusive stories that can be watched by all demographics versus the bold, edgy content that the medium was known for in its initial days.

On platforms like SonyLIV, for instance, shows like Gullak, Scam 1992 and Rocket Boys have been inclusive in their approach, and an untitled project by Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya that is in the works, will add to the trend of family viewing. (Photo: X)

NEW DELHI :The increasing sales of smart TVs—Internet-connected sets that allow you to watch streaming content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, among others—is seeing OTT platforms strategize on content that works for families. The Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report 2024 points to over 90% of all television sets sold in 2023 being smart TV sets, with the number of monthly active (connected) TV sets at 35 million, compared to 25 million in 2022.

The increasing sales of smart TVs—Internet-connected sets that allow you to watch streaming content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, among others—is seeing OTT platforms strategize on content that works for families. The Ficci-EY media and entertainment industry report 2024 points to over 90% of all television sets sold in 2023 being smart TV sets, with the number of monthly active (connected) TV sets at 35 million, compared to 25 million in 2022.

With families increasingly watching streaming content together on such TV sets, OTT platforms are beginning to deepen focus on more wholesome, inclusive stories that can be watched by all demographics, versus the bold, edgy content that the medium was known for in its initial days. At the same time, several players point out that the medium is meant to cater to different tastes and cannot do away with genres like crime or thrillers given that they still manage significant draw especially among those accustomed to mobile viewing.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading.

Subscribe now
Already subscribed?

Premium benefits

  • 35+ Premium articles every day
  • Specially curated Newsletters every day
  • Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day
  • Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists
  • E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles
  • Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts

Unlock 35+ well researched
premium articles every day

Access to global insights with
100+ exclusive articles from
international publications

Get complimentary access to
3+ investment based apps

TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1
FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month.
SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases

5+ subscriber only newsletters
specially curated by the experts

Free access to e-paper and
WhatsApp updates

With families increasingly watching streaming content together on such TV sets, OTT platforms are beginning to deepen focus on more wholesome, inclusive stories that can be watched by all demographics, versus the bold, edgy content that the medium was known for in its initial days. At the same time, several players point out that the medium is meant to cater to different tastes and cannot do away with genres like crime or thrillers given that they still manage significant draw especially among those accustomed to mobile viewing.

“We believe a large part of the country is a single television household which has made the transition from satellite TV to streaming. This section of cord-cutters is going to grow and we’re definitely operating with a lens where the content we make can be watched by families as whole," Saugata Mukherjee, head of content, SonyLIV said.

The platform is already looking at a TV+ model where shows featuring 50 or 100 episodes are released in a staggered manner, lasting four to five months, encouraging a regular viewing pattern like television. Even earlier, shows like Gullak, Scam 1992 and Rocket Boys have been inclusive in their approach, Mukherjee said, and an untitled project by Bollywood filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, which is in the works, will add to the trend of family viewing. “Many viewers still want to watch dark themes, but that pie will diminish," he pointed out.

Also read: Streaming platforms at crossroads on regional content

Keerat Grewal, head, business development (streaming, TV and brands) at media consulting firm Ormax Media said the company's annual OTT sizing data reveals a slowdown in growth rates for 2023 across metros and mini metros, at 8% and 4% respectively, indicating saturation in top cities.

“Future subscription growth hinges on tier-II and tier-III markets. Concurrently, connected TV usage is rising, with notably higher time spent. Tailoring content for family viewing in these markets can drive sampling and adoption, given the prevalence of single TV households in India and the increasing rate of penetration of connected TVs," Grewal said.

While this focus on family-oriented content does not necessarily diminish the importance of edgy or bold narratives, it does signal a need for recalibration of priorities within the OTT content ecosystem due to the need for market expansion and also evolving consumption patterns within the existing category audiences, Grewal added.

To be sure, several streaming platform heads agree more audiences are looking for stories that can be watched as an entire family together, making for an event, albeit at home.

Saurabh Srivastava, chief operating officer, digital business at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd pointed out that the Internet and smartphones were largely male-driven phenomena until a few years ago, thus influencing perspectives. Now, with more women subscribing to platforms and making content choices on their own, the content tone will shift. Surely, there will be an increasing consumer need for separating mature content on the connected TV interface and the definition of co-viewing will vary: with kids, parents, or partners.

“If any platform wants to get to homes and TV sets, we need to make content that speaks to all age groups and genders. So, the treatment must be mild where you don’t show violence, crime, or unnecessary skin," said Sandeep Bansal, managing director, Chaupal OTT, which offers Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri content.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.