Streaming platforms engage big stars to create instant recall, engagement

“Since the pandemic first broke out last year, there have been many changes in consumer behaviour, especially in the digital realm. With deeper internet penetration and adoption, the opportunity to target a much larger section of the audience has opened up far and wide. We tailor-make all our campaigns and collaborate with celebrities who resonate well with the campaign or product and our brand ethos. Be it a renowned celebrity or an influencer, we’ve onboarded ambassadors who have a strong appeal either to mainstream audiences or to a niche community, depending on the nature of our campaign," Manish Kalra, chief business officer at ZEE5 India said. For its recent original film Helmet that addressed social barriers around condom usage and purchase, the platform brought in influencers and celebrities to spread the message, such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao, among others.