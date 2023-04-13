Streaming video takes a leaf out of conventional TV with periodic episodes

“While some players have cut down on large-scale shows due to the high production costs, others have continued to produce them to cater to demand. Some players have shifted their focus to producing mid-scale shows that are less expensive to make but still offer a high-quality viewing experience. There has been an increased focus on regional content, as players are recognizing the potential of regional content to drive growth in the industry. Overall, platforms and other commissioners for original content, have rationalized their slates and are scrutinizing more severely any projects they are considering for investment," Ghosh said.