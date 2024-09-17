Streaming platforms line up big releases for festive season engagement | Mint

Industry
Coming soon, a blockbuster parade on streaming apps this festive season
SummaryMultinational streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and homegrown major ZEE5 are lining up big-ticket shows and movies to ride a potential consumption binge during the upcoming festival season, scheduling them to coincide with holidays and long weekends.
New Delhi: Purveyors of all manner of goods and services keenly await the annual festival season, which begins in real earnest sometime in October and stretches till Holi the next year, to get a sales boost.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more