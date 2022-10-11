Streaming platforms gear up for festivals

Amazon Prime Video has kicked off the festive season with Madhuri Dixit-starrer Maja Ma, and will have the next season of Four More Shots Please! for the Diwali weekend. Netflix is premiering Indian originals Mismatched, Qala, CAT and Monica O My Darling. Voot has begun streaming its reality show Bigg Boss that is popular online and MX Player will have international shows like The Secret Life of My Secretary and The General’s Daughter. OTT services that typically see a 15% spike in viewership during holiday period expect this year to be on similar lines, even though outdoor entertainment has resumed.