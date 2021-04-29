Streaming platforms go the Bollywood way with biopics, real-life stories

“A story whether entirely based on reality or inspired by it, is held to the same standard by audiences as a completely fictional story. But it is perhaps the authenticity of the drama and the honesty of the characters that make these stories most relatable," Tanya Bami, director, international originals, Netflix India said. Biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl based on the first female Indian Air Force officer to go to war, was the most popular drama film on the service in 2020. Plus, documentary viewing grew more than 100% over the year, with Bad Boy Billionaires standing out as one of the most popular titles in the genre.