Streaming platforms back niche films to target box office revenue before online release
Summary
Streaming platforms are backing theatrical releases, which could enhance revenue and develop a market for niche films. Companies like Apple and Prime Video are co-producing films for theatrical runs, leveraging their audience data to attract talent and promote content effectively.
Indian video streaming platforms are working towards backing original films, having realised that some movies are best suited for community viewing on the big screen – just as Apple TV+ did with F1: The Movie.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story