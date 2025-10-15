Reality shows: OTT platforms' next big content battle with TV
Lata Jha 4 min read 15 Oct 2025, 02:57 pm IST
Summary
Video streaming platforms are innovating non-fiction formats to cater to younger audiences. Successful shows like Amazon MX Player's Hip Hop India and Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show demonstrate strong viewership. How OTTs are rewriting India’s reality playbook
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Streaming platforms are shaking up the non-fiction game. After years of tried-and-tested television formats, OTT players are betting big on shorter, sharper, and more experimental reality shows.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story