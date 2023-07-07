OTT platforms partner Bollywood content creators3 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Known to create instant nostalgia through their snippets, especially among movie buffs and bring fresh perspective through accompanying memes, creators are finding particular draw on platforms like Instagram.
NEW DELHI : Buoyed by the increasing popularity of content creators who consistently produce edits of Bollywood songs and scenes, video streaming platforms are partnering them to promote new shows and movies, as they look beyond regular influencers.
