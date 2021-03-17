Streaming platforms pick films after theatrical premieres

NEW DELHI: Video streaming platforms have gone back to picking up films that are releasing in theatres for premiere within three to four weeks. The strategy serves well at a time when OTT (over-the-top) platforms' originals are under the scanner owing to multiple complaints against them, whereas theatrical releases already come with censor board approval.

Further, platforms have not just acknowledged the appeal of the movie genre but also that most Bollywood offerings are better suited to massy, small-town audiences as the lukewarm response to films like Coolie No.1 on digital has shown. While Amazon Prime Video has picked up movies like Heropanti 2, Saina and Vakeel Saab lately, Netflix has bagged Roohi and Sooryavanshi.

“Everyone is aligning content with the new government regulations. When a film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification, you aren’t hurting anybody. Though films like Padmaavat were attacked in the past, at least it couldn’t be attributed to lack of control over the medium," said a senior executive at a streaming platform on condition of anonymity.

The person added that as uncertainty prevails around theatres with no market other than the South really throwing up a blockbuster to inspire confidence, streaming platforms will be able to convince producers to premier their movies online within 30 days of release or less, as opposed to the eight-week window pre-covid.

This will aid in recouping investments.

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar pointed out that streaming platforms are also looking at strategies that wouldn’t pinch their pockets. Several Bollywood acquisitions have not been as conducive to spiking subscriptions as expected. Once released in theatres, a film can be bought at a much lower price than a direct-to-digital purchase.

During the pandemic, films like Laxmii and Coolie No.1 were acquired for close to ₹100 crore to be streamed directly to viewers’ homes.

“Streaming platforms have limited budgets in hand for movie acquisitions and it makes sense for them to bet on theatrical releases early when they could get them for cheap. If the movie turns out to be a sleeper hit, its acquisition price could go up," said Shashank Singh, founder and CEO at Flyx, a social media network that allows people to curate content lists and give recommendations. Also, films that don’t set the cash registers ringing often find appeal among OTT audiences, Singh added.

Media experts point out that India is a film-loving nation and licensed films, including in several Indian languages, have consistently featured on the Top 10 list in India and many other countries, on Netflix. In fact, the platform said that the country had notched up the highest viewing of films on the service globally in 2020 and that 80% of its members in India chose to watch a film every week during the year.

Netflix and Amazon did not respond to Mint’s queries.

“After March last year, we had pivoted to acquiring films for direct digital release. But our model will remain dual now, some nuanced films may come straight to the platform but there are big star films that should go to theatres first," said Ajit Thakur, CEO of Telugu service aha Video that has just acquired Ravi Teja-starrer Krack that had released in cinemas for Sankranti in January.

