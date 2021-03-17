Streaming platforms pick films after theatrical premieres

“Streaming platforms have limited budgets in hand for movie acquisitions and it makes sense for them to bet on theatrical releases early when they could get them for cheap. If the movie turns out to be a sleeper hit, its acquisition price could go up," said Shashank Singh, founder and CEO at Flyx, a social media network that allows people to curate content lists and give recommendations. Also, films that don’t set the cash registers ringing often find appeal among OTT audiences, Singh added.