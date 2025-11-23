OTT platforms rush to build legal teams as digital data privacy rules kick in
Lata Jha 5 min read 23 Nov 2025, 04:46 pm IST
Summary
The implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, mandates significant compliance efforts from OTT platforms, particularly in data management and privacy. This may disrupt existing revenue models and impose heavier burdens on smaller platforms compared to larger ones.
Video-streaming platforms have begun putting in place legal teams in order to comply with the personal data-privacy regime that formally kicked in last week.
