Streaming platforms step in for theatres, line up festival season offerings

Rohit Jain, managing director, Lionsgate South Asia, said India used to see a huge travel boom during the festival season but now most people will stay put at home, and services like Lionsgate want to ensure they have enough and more entertainment options. For October, Lionsgate is premiering British crime thriller The Informer, besides adding films like Escape Plan, Bad Moms, Nurse 3D, A Bad Moms Christmas to its catalogue.