Streaming platforms stress on viability of annual subscription model for value-conscious Indians
SummaryIn India, while monthly subscriptions are popular for their flexibility, experts argue that annual plans offer better long-term value and loyalty. To cater to diverse consumer preferences, a mix of subscription options, trial periods, and bundled services is suggested.
Despite American companies such as Netflix billing consumers only monthly and not annually and the model gaining wide acceptance in the West, Indian audio and video streaming platforms continue to believe in the long-term viability of annual subscriptions for value-conscious Indians while offering multiple options to secure customer interest.