Streaming platforms take to hybrid model for price-sensitive consumers: Report

“The developed world is following in our footsteps for pairing of portfolios now. OTT platforms are going back to the drawing board and revisiting the breadth of content and budgets," Jehil Thakkar, partner and media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India said explaining that most OTT services have realised that SVoD alone isn’t enough to sustain business in markets like India. A lot of movies had begun to take the direct-to-digital route but services have now begun to refrain from paying crazy sums to acquire these films, Thakkar added. This could lead to more free content offered by platforms, and appointment viewing as advertisers look to target audiences at specific points of time, he said.