From collaborating with music festivals to set up gaming arenas to partnering with local community groups and festival organising committees, both foreign and homegrown streaming platforms are raising marketing techniques to better reach younger, new-age audiences in India.

Strategies are now moving beyond regular social media and influencer marketing to reach young audiences wherever they may be, from colleges to small shops. While some of these strategies are more expensive than traditional influencer, print, or digital marketing, they also address fresh touch points to cater to viewers.

“In recent months, OTT platforms have been adopting creative and experiential marketing strategies to engage audiences and promote flagship shows. Global platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have utilized pop-up events, interactive installations, and collaborations with gaming brands to immerse fans in the world of their shows. Similarly, local platforms are also employing innovative strategies to reach their regional audiences," Kaushik Das, founder and CEO of AAO NXT, an Odia language OTT platform, said.

Culture connect

Das added that AAO NXT is the official OTT partner for Sunburn Odisha 2024, which will be held in Bhubaneshwar. Additionally, the platform engages with regional audiences through collaborations with local festivals and influencers. These efforts include themed contests, sneak peeks of upcoming releases, and character-driven promotions tailored to Odisha's culture, creating a strong emotional connection with viewers.

The significant trends reshaping OTT marketing strategies include experiential marketing, such as live events, digital experiences, and themed pop-ups to create immersive experiences. Partnerships with gaming brands are emerging, as are influencer content co-creation and limited-edition merchandise inspired by shows.

A marketing team representative at STAGE, a platform known for Haryanvi and Rajasthani content, said the company’s mission is to create meaningful OTT content that is deeply rooted in representing local communities and regions often underserved by mainstream cinema and content platforms. Their marketing strategy focuses on celebrating regional identities and delivering content directly to the communities it represents.

Regional identities

For example, the service has partnered with Ravindra Singh Bhati, an MLA from Sheo Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, to organize a music festival showcasing the Manganiyar community. The platform also participated in the Gujjar Mahotsav, organized by Gurjar Art & Culture Trust in Faridabad, to launch two major original productions—Kaand 2010 and Satte Pe Katta.

Nitin Gupta, chief content officer of Chaupal, an OTT specializing in Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bhojpuri content, said that for promotions of a movie calledJattandJulie 3, the company took a lookalike of main lead Diljit Dosanjh to Punjab, Rajasthan, and the Jammu belt—areas with a significant Punjabi-speaking population. Gupta added that local markets, colleges, and influencer collaborations are vital to marketing its content.

“We focus on shops in busy market areas, targeting people willing to invest in quality entertainment by purchasing our plans. Colleges are another hotspot for us. Students in this age bracket are always on the lookout for quality content, especially if it’s in their native language," he said.

Better targeting

According to Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO of marketing agency ICubesWire, big-budget campaigns are usually allocated for shows that have garnered massive hype among the masses. These shows have broad appeal and are expected to grab all the eyeballs, are conversation-worthy, or have the potential to bring in new subscribers. Further, the engagement for many new-age collaborations is manifold compared to regular ads. Chopra said they target the right audience better than print or standard digital campaigns and offer longer-term subscriber gains.

Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, which owns the OTT platform Ultra Jhakaas, agreed that experiential campaigns and partnerships cost 30-50% more than traditional ones but deliver better ROI.

Entertainment industry experts agree that innovative marketing is essential for big tentpole shows and major international titles, as they demand a 360-degree marketing approach. However, the ultimate decision depends on the novelty of the content and how the campaign idea can be amplified through innovative methods.

“Platforms are increasingly exploring experiential marketing, where audiences don’t just consume content but interact with it. The objective of these innovations is eventually to reach out to the right consumers and help them experience the brand in a fun and engaging manner," said Anuja Trivedi - chief marketing officer of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, which owns OTT platform ShemarooMe.