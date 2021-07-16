Streaming platforms vie for tent-pole film rights

A senior executive at a streaming platform said the fact that big films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and sports drama ’83 still haven’t yet decided on direct-to-digital releases and have held on to their plans for a theatrical debut proves the faith filmmakers have in the medium, especially for big-ticket films. “There are only three big paymasters in the market," the person said referring to Netflix, Amazon and Disney+, declining to be named. “And they too have begun rationing how much they invest," the person added.