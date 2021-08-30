Streaming platforms worried that RBI’s new auto payment rules could affect biz

NEW DELHI : With the 30 September deadline for Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) latest guidelines on auto debit payments approaching, video streaming services are worried about losing customers who may find the new payment procedure tedious. Under the rule, all recurring transactions will require additional authentication. For payments above ₹5,000 a one-time password (OTP) will have to be validated by the customer each time a payment is due. Typically, monthly plans of OTT services are much cheaper but they are still anxious as all automatic payments will need customer approvals once an alert has been sent.