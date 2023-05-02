Streaming Services’ Dilemma: How Quickly to Release Your Favorite Show

Netflix had 10 of the 20 most-watched streaming shows last year, according to Samba TV, which collects data on what people watch on their smart TVs. Of these, seven were released all at once; the other three were split in two separate installments—a hybrid strategy that the company has been embracing lately for some of its buzzy programs (in this case, season four of “Stranger Things," the fourth and final season of “Ozark" and the docuseries “Harry & Meghan.")

