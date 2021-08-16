Streaming services roll out slates to woo family audiences

Instances such as Viacom18 bringing shows like Bigg Boss to OTT first are proof that streaming services are getting started on content targeted at families, said Mehul Gupta, co-founder and CEO at SoCheers, an independent digital agency adding that genres like reality series will throw up drama that people love. “The idea is to have enough for the whole family sitting together and for a teenager watching alone. As the overall quantum of content goes up, there will be a decent amount for everyone. Since OTTs have defined tier-two and three towns as the way forward, their potential to come up with content can only go up from here," Gupta said.