Streaming services sub-license film rights to generate revenue

For better monetisation of acquired films, video streaming platforms in India are increasingly sub-licensing rights to both old and new movies, including same language versions for the dubbed ones. Amazon original Shershaah is now available on Viacom18 owned Colors as well as VOOT Select, so is the older film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. New releases like the Telugu film Sita Ramam and Tamil film Vikram are available on Disney+ Hotstar as well as other OTTs. Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Dear Comrade is streaming on Amazon Prime Video as well as MX Player while the dubbed Hindi version of Tamil action drama Vikram Vedha is on Disney+ Hotstar as well as on MX Player. While exclusivity was their core USP earlier, such deals help platforms keep their film acquisition costs under control and help them increase the size of their libraries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}