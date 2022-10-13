Streaming services to produce movies for theatres

NEW DELHI :Video streaming platforms in India are increasingly producing films that will first release in cinemas, as they look to benefit from the box office buzz, and secure intellectual property (IP). Amazon Prime Video will release Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu on Diwali weekend, while Telugu and Marathi services aha and Planet Marathi are also co-producing feature films. Media and entertainment industry experts said while this is an organic transition for any content creator to maximize revenue, it also a move by the platforms to own the IP. The move could also bode well for Indian cinema that needs cash-rich companies to fund projects.

