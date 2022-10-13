Streaming services to produce movies for theatres

Streaming services to produce movies for theatres1 min read . 12:26 AM IST
- Amazon Prime Video will release Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu on Diwali weekend, while Telugu and Marathi services aha and Planet Marathi are also co-producing feature films
NEW DELHI :Video streaming platforms in India are increasingly producing films that will first release in cinemas, as they look to benefit from the box office buzz, and secure intellectual property (IP). Amazon Prime Video will release Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu on Diwali weekend, while Telugu and Marathi services aha and Planet Marathi are also co-producing feature films. Media and entertainment industry experts said while this is an organic transition for any content creator to maximize revenue, it also a move by the platforms to own the IP. The move could also bode well for Indian cinema that needs cash-rich companies to fund projects.
“Streaming platforms are looking at owning IP rather than paying a premium for acquiring theatrical films. Co-producing a film helps them in participating in the IP for perpetuity. Once a platform owns the IP on the film, it would not have to renew the streaming rights like it would have to for films it acquires," said Gautam Jain, partner at media consulting firm Ormax.
Globally too, platforms have produced films which have been released theatrically as well as digitally, sometimes on the same day as well, Jain said, adding that the priority for platforms is to create or own IP across films and series.
Amazon Prime Video did not respond to Mint’s queries on the idea behind film production. Theatre releases were out of the question during the pandemic, but now nobody wants to let go of the possibility of box office revenue, said Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Planet Marathi.