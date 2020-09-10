Streaming services turn to catch up TV, lockdown shows to build on viewership

For one, there is fresh content available from catch-up television as TV shoots were quick to restart and syndicated series (shows created by the parent brand for TV also aired on its VoD service) are back to capturing a major chunk of the time spent (71%) on OTT platforms. This is a big jump from the 50% share they commanded during April and May when there was no original programming, according to the latest report on TV viewership and smartphone behaviour by BARC and data measurement firm Nielsen.