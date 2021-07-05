Streaming services up the game, sign big stars, remake high-budget shows

To be sure, technology has a big role to play in large-screen viewing and platforms are increasingly investing in better discovery, audio and video formats. For instance, in 2019, Netflix introduced studio-quality sound on the platform, making content available in features like 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos. “Our members enjoy best-in-class stories from around the world- from action dramas and visual spectacles to interactive shows. They can watch these stories on a range of devices- from televisions to smartphones. What matters to us is that they have an incredible viewing experience, with the most compelling audio and video," a Netflix spokesperson said.