NEW DELHI : Video streaming services are struggling to expand their paid subscriber base due to low free trial conversion rates, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.

Out of the estimated 99.7 million Indian users on advertising-led video-on-demand (AVoD) platforms only 18% are ready to turn to subscription-led video-on-demand (SVoD) services, it added.

Experts said very few small town users are ready to pay for entertainment because free-video platforms, such as YouTube and MX Player offer variety, choice and convenience. Short-form video services are also a catalyst for the growth of AVoD platforms, they added.

A section of experts said the recent change in online payment rules by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandating users to authorize even recurring payments every month has added to their woes as the process is very cumbersome.

A Deloitte report said AVoD is expected to generate more revenue than SVoD in India. While AVoD is estimated to grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $2.4 billion in 2026, SVoD is likely to grow from $0.8 billion to $2.1 billion, it added.

SVoD subscription growth may also taper with declining covid-19 cases, following the rapid adoption of such services during the two years of the pandemic, the report said.

“In India audiences are used to getting video entertainment for free, or at very low price points. A family of four can still watch about 100 TV channels at ₹400, which comes to about ₹3 per person per day. Paying for content is not something everyone in India has warmed up to," said Shailesh Kapoor, founder and chief executive, Ormax Media.

Kapoor expects the overall digital video user base to grow at 15% every year for the next few years, and SVoD at 10-12%.

“Video streaming platforms are also not expecting a major change in consumer behaviour, especially in tier-2 and 3 towns, as all genres of content are available for free on AVoD, such as YouTube, which has a paid offering, but still relies on ad-supported programming as mainstay," Sourjya Mohanty, chief operating officer of EPIC ON and Stream-Sense, owned by IN10 Media Network, said.

“Getting users to upgrade from a monthly to annual subscription plan is even more tough, but many services have now started pushing annual plans," Mohanty added.

