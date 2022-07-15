Streaming services wary of poor free-to-paid-user conversion2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 12:01 AM IST
AVoD is estimated to grow from $1.1 bn in 2021 to $2.4 bn in 2026; SVoD is likely to grow to $2.1 bn
NEW DELHI : Video streaming services are struggling to expand their paid subscriber base due to low free trial conversion rates, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.