Streaming sets eyes on connected television in festive times
Experts predict that the demand for family entertainment on streaming platforms will increase during the festive season, as more users choose to stay home. Connected TVs are expected to exceed 40 million daily active users by 2025.
Video streaming services are preparing to attract family audiences, capitalising on the increasing popularity of connected TV sets in India. For instance, Netflix is premiering shows like Khufiya and The Archies this quarter, while SonyLIV is betting on an over-the-top version of MasterChef India. JioCinema is riding the buzz for Bigg Boss, and Disney+Hotstar will show premium sports tournaments.