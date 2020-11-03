Streaming sites line up Diwali flicks

Staying at home this Diwali doesn’t have to mean a dull evening. Prepare for fireworks—albeit on the screen —courtesy of video-streaming platforms.

With Bollywood unlikely to meet its promised date with Diwali this year despite authorities permitting theatres to reopen, the baton of delivering fresh content is passing on to video-streaming platforms.

Diwali, traditionally Bollywood’s biggest release window for new films, will miss the buzz amid surging infections and abysmal cinema occupancies.

But streaming platforms, both big and small, are preparing new content to help make the most of the Diwali weekend, starting 9 November. On offer are five big-ticket movie premieres—dark comedy Ludo on Netflix, comedy-drama Chhalaang and Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video, and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii and Tamil devotional comedy Mookuthi Amman on Disney+ Hotstar.

Without a doubt, OTT platforms will benefit at the expense of cinemas. “We do believe any instance of stepping out of home, if at all, will be restricted to meeting close family and that’s not changing at the moment," said Neeraj Roy, managing director and CEO of Hungama Digital Media, the company that runs the Hungama app. Its original shows like Nimmi’s PG (Hindi), Good Boy (Marathi, Hindi), Sanam Hotline (Marathi, Hindi) and Game (Telugu) are ready for release.

Though blockbusters will bring a certain number of footfalls to multiplexes, people are likely to take the crisis seriously, said Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and group chief operating officer, Balaji Telefilms Ltd. ALT has Bicchoo Ka Khel, a crime thriller, that starts streaming on the Diwali weekend.

Unlike theatres, OTT services are not really centred on holidays and require consistent effort by content creators, said Vishnu Mohta, co-founder of Bengali streaming service Hoichoi. However, the festival may lead to a 10-20% surge in viewership. Hoichoi has Tansener Tanpura 2, a mystery thriller releasing for Diwali.

To be sure, Amazon and Disney are carrying out marketing and promotional campaigns for direct-to-digital releases like Chhalaang and Laxmii in full swing with TV appearances, song and trailer releases and other fan engagement activities on social media.

“We’re definitely heading to an OTT Diwali," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.

