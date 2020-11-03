Streaming sites line up Diwali flicks

Without a doubt, OTT platforms will benefit at the expense of cinemas. “We do believe any instance of stepping out of home, if at all, will be restricted to meeting close family and that’s not changing at the moment," said Neeraj Roy, managing director and CEO of Hungama Digital Media, the company that runs the Hungama app. Its original shows like Nimmi’s PG (Hindi), Good Boy (Marathi, Hindi), Sanam Hotline (Marathi, Hindi) and Game (Telugu) are ready for release.