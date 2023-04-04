Streaming skittish as regulation looms2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
- Platform executives and content creators termed this a departure from the previous stance of allowing self-regulation, but not entirely unexpected given that web shows occasionally cross the line.
NEW DELHI : Streaming apps that have enjoyed freedom of content for long have turned wary after the government’s stated displeasure on obscene content and abusive language.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×