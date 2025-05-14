Smalltown content creators can now play in the big leagues. All they need is AI.

Smalltown content creators without access to fancy equipment or studios are finding they can level up with their fully equipped big city rivals simply by using the right artificial intelligence tools.

Pocket FM, Kuku FM and other similar platforms streaming user-generated content are going beyond their role as distributors to equip creators with tools to write crisper narratives, polish their audio and video, and help their posts appear more professional so as to lure paying customers.

“We are building custom GPT’s (generative pre-trained transformers) to put current and past data together to decide which ad or stories will perform better or what our consumers will prefer," said a spokesperson for Kuku FM, an audio entertainment platform. “We use AI for generating scripts, thumb stops, etc., and then the GPT tells us what will work and what won’t."

Kuku FM’s AI model also helps content creators increase their output “by five times, which means we can test more stories, scripts, concepts, or ideas," the spokesperson added.

Essentially, AI opens up opportunities for creators who may not have access to professional tools such as recording studios, said Dipankar Mukherjee, co-founder, StudioBlo, an AI-powered content studio.

StudioBlo works with filmmakers, brands, musicians and others to create content using AI. It recently launched a music video starring actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who sang for the video but didn’t have to shoot for it as his images were generated by AI. The video has so far attracted more than 500,000 views on YouTube.

To be sure, several AI platforms offer only a few basic features for free, requiring users to pay for more advanced tools. Besides, while AI can help improve production quality and output, content creators still need to work on the storytelling and audience engagement.

How Dhananjay Bhosale uses AI

Dhananjay Bhosale, who posts content on technology-related hacks and tips on Instagram and YouTube, is seeing a massive shift in how content is being created, chiefly because of how AI is being integrated across the workflow.

“In my own work, we have started building smart, semi-automated pipelines that cut down repetitive tasks. That frees up time and budget to work on more projects, which means more opportunities for editors, illustrators, sound designers, and collaborators across the board," said Bhosale, who has nearly 620,000 followers on Instagram and more than 450,000 on YouTube.

“What used to take a full team and days of effort can now often be done by a single creator using AI tools. Whether it’s writing scripts, doing voice overs, editing, or even animation and VFX (visual effects)—AI is speeding up the process across the board."

Bhosale added that media and entertainment companies are building content workflows around tools like ChatGPT for ideation, Pika and Runway for video creation, and ElevenLabs for realistic voiceovers.

“These tools don’t just save time, they have made it possible for people who have never used professional software to jump in and create studio-level content," Bhosale added. “We are at a point where it’s less about having expensive gear or a big production crew and more about having an idea and knowing how to use the right tools to bring it to life."

Not just a streaming platform

With AI being integrated into content creations, new-age media and entertainment companies are evolving so they are no longer just content distributors but also enablers for a whole new generation of creators.

Pocket Entertainment, which runs audio streaming platform Pocket FM, has partnered with ElevenLabs to launch a feature called AI Audio Series, which lets writers turn their text stories into high-quality audio with custom voices and background music.

“On Pocket Toons (the company’s webcomics app), we have introduced Blaze!, our AI-powered comic studio, which helps writers turn their scripts into professional-quality comics in minutes. It handles everything from illustration to styling, allowing creators to focus on storytelling," said Prateek Dixit, co-founder and chief technology officer.

“We are also building advanced AI tools to adapt stories for different languages and cultures, ensuring that each version feels authentic to local audiences," he added.

Munish Vaid, vice-president, Primus Partners, a management consultancy, said there has been a surge in demand for AI-generated special effects, characters, and set designs—which can drastically reduce production costs while enhancing visual richness.

Production budgets can be slashed by 30-40% by using AI to generate visuals instead of traveling to locations or employing foreign crew for shoots, Industry experts said.

But while AI tools are easily accessible, studios still need adequately trained designers and professionals to supervise and control use. As a result, according to the experts, the industry is seeing a rise in demand for AI editors, prompt engineers, voice coaches, and localisation experts.

The rise of smalltown studios

Content studios are also emerging across tier-two and tier-three towns, where creators are tapping into local stories and leveraging AI to go national or global. Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Dil Raju recently announced AI ventures, which could also open up opportunities for smalltown professionals to find work in the film and entertainment industry.

Rahul Regulapati, founder, Galleri5, a platform for AI-powered marketing solutions, said the quality of content has improved significantly with AI, reducing barriers for the creator economy that earlier struggled with no access to professional infrastructure, including studios.

“With AI, content creation has become more accessible. Even individuals without formal training can now deliver affordable and efficient services," said Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India.

“New-age media and entertainment companies are embracing AI across every stage of the content lifecycle—ideation, creation, editing, and marketing," Mantha added. “The growing suite of AI tools is making it possible to produce content faster, at lower costs, and with higher production quality."

