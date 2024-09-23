Direct-to-TV and YouTube: Lifelines for films struggling to find buyers
SummaryProducers are turning to YouTube and direct-to-TV releases for unsold films as box office and OTT opportunities dwindle. This approach aims to recover costs amid changing audience preferences, although it may not suit high-budget projects.
Film producers unable to find buyers for their movies are exploring alternative routes to reach audiences. From streaming the films for free on YouTube to premiering them directly on television, bypassing theatres or OTT platforms, the idea is to somehow monetise the film when the box office has turned uncertain and streaming services are selective about what they buy.