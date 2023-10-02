Streaming’s small fish stay clear of original content rat race
Media experts said the strategy sets them apart in a market with intense competition, escalating costs and a relentless pursuit of talent and script development
While top video streaming operators invest heavily in creating original content, several smaller ones, both subscription video-on-demand operators such as Crunchyroll and MUBI and pay-per-view services like BookMyShow Stream, are pursuing a conservative approach, securing content only from third-party sources.