From fright to family fun: Stree 2 and the coming of age of horror in India
Summary
- Indian horror cinema is thriving with blockbusters like Stree 2 and Munjya, blending comedy and horror to attract diverse audiences. The genre's evolution signals a shift towards higher quality productions and a potential expansion into a larger cinematic universe.
Long relegated to sporadic offerings restricted to adult audiences, horror as a movie genre has finally come into its own this year. Three big hits—Shaitaan, Munjya and Stree 2—riding a mix of comedy, cultural nuances, strong visual effects and relatable content, have drawn in families and the young in droves, and firmly established the popularity of the genre in Indian cinema.