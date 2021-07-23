Strong line-up for theatres as films finish shoots

A senior executive at a media and entertainment company that produces both feature film and web content said the option of digital is always there but all filmmakers aspire for theatrical releases, especially since the past few months have seen streaming platforms burn their fingers with direct-to-digital acquisitions up to ₹100 crore that didn’t lead to a massive subscriber increase. “If the asset is good, it can do well at the box office even with unknown names. Plus, the big (streaming) paymasters in the market are also rationing their content costs now," the person said.