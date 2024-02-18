Industry
Struggle in streaming throws up some surprise fighters
Summary
- Media industry experts said that while local language services such as Hoichoi, Planet Marathi and ShemarooMe can never compete with the budgets and scale of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar or JioCinema, this is a good time to bolster slates, especially with fiction programming.
New Delhi: Smaller regional language streaming platforms with limited budgets and little access to top talent are rushing to fill the void left by bigger entities, many of whom have slowed down on commissioning new projects.
