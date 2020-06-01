Studios, broadcasters prep to deal with shooting challenges

NEW DELHI : Shooting of films and web projects will restart soon, with the ministry of home affairs considering the feasibility of opening up movie theatres in the third phase of easing restrictions, while production of television shows may start earlier. However, the stringent set of guidelines issued by the governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to ensure that safety and hygiene standards are met will be tough to adhere to on the sets.

According to media reports, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has been welcoming plans to resume shooting and post-production activities in the state. “The government will consider an action plan on how shooting and post-production activities can be resumed in a limited way by adhering to physical distancing and other norms," Thackeray told PTI.

Maharashtra has, however, asked filmmakers to limit crew strength, barring the main cast, to 33% of pre-covid days, identify activities that can be done remotely such as via video conferencing, ensure temperature checks at entry points, and have medical personnel present on sets.

“Our primary concern is how we will manage the number of people required on sets along with safety processes. The idea is to start things in a phased manner and see how it goes," said Abhishek Rege, chief executive, Endemol Shine Group, adding that at least in the first phase, production companies will not prefer to shoot in studios at crowded, residential areas like Andheri or Goregaon.

Given its controlled nature, production of television shows is likely to start before films. Zee resumed production in Karnataka and Kerala, and will soon restart in Tamil Nadu, said Punit Misra, Zee’s CEO, domestic broadcast business.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via